Analyzing JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Strategic Education and JIADE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than JIADE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.44% 7.61% 5.89% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Strategic Education and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and JIADE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.22 billion 1.62 $69.79 million $4.67 17.15 JIADE $16.97 million 0.71 N/A N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Summary

Strategic Education beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About JIADE

(Get Free Report)

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.