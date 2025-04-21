Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $119.58

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

