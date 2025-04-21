American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.03 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

