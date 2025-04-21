American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Short Interest Update

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,296 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,624. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

