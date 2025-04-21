Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

