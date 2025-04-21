Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 6.5% increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on EADSY

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.