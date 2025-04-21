Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 6.5% increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
