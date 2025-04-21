AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,771. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,127.00. Insiders have bought a total of 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

