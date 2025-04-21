Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.4% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

