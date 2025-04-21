Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.99. 35,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
