519,682 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Bought by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 519,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

