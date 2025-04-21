22,254 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 0.4% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,047,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,017,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.