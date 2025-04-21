-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,337 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned 2.13% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get -1x Short VIX Futures ETF alerts:

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVIX traded down $13.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. -1x Short VIX Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.