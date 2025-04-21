19,558 Shares in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.