Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
PAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 24,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $13.18.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
