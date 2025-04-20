Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

