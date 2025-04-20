Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

