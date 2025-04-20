Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

