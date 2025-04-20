United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

