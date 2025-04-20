Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 673,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,052,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 180,918 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

