Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

