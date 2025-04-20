Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

