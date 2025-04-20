Transce3nd LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS USMV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
