Transce3nd LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

PECO stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

