Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,449,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 866,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $231.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $185.98 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

