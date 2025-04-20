Transce3nd LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

