Transce3nd LLC Invests $1.13 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.