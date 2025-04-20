Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 329,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 466,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 319,498 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

