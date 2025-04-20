Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.77 and a 200-day moving average of $444.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

