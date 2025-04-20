Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 13,865 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

