Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

