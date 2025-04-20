Trajan Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

