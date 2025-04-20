Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 319 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.8% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,689.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4,779.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.