Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

