Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 5.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.