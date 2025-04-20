Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 5.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $31.94.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
