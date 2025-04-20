Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $11,503,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,391.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $36.60 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

