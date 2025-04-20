Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VBR opened at $173.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

