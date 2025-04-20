Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $189.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

