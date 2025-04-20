Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

