Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164,970 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,970 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

