Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125,130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

