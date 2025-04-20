Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

