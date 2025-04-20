Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,073.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $71.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

