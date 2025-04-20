Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,327 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $195.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.