Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $72.77 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises about 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.38% of Clearway Energy worth $72,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.20 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.