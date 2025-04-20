Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hertz Global, Hertz Global, Exxon Mobil, and Bank of America are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be undervalued based on fundamental metrics like earnings, dividends, and book value. Investors often seek these stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, leading to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020,937. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.10. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $396.35 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. 9,553,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,563. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $185.98 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Shares of HTZ traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,763,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hertz Global stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 265,785,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,861. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,052,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,058,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

See Also