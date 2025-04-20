Top Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Huntington Bancshares are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares in companies engaged in providing telecommunication services such as mobile, broadband, and data networking. These investments typically offer a combination of growth potential and stable dividends, reflecting the industry’s recurring revenue models and heavily regulated environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 11,692,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,300,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.88. The stock has a market cap of $809.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $18.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $778.39. 920,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,373. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $862.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,382,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 21,192,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,350,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Recommended Stories