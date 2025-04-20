Thematics Asset Management Sells 33,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thematics Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,771,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,384,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,495,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

