Thematics Asset Management Sells 10,007 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

