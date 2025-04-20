Thematics Asset Management Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.56.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $585.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.03 and its 200-day moving average is $616.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

