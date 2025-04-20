The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 46.8% increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded The Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.